Exclusive: Jack Harlow teams up with NBA 2K

Rapper Jack Harlow is teaming up with the NBA 2K franchise and American Express for a New York City event this week that aims to bring 2K hoopers closer to celebrities.

Why it matters: Take-Two, which owns 2K, is doubling down on celebrity cameos and endorsements for its premier basketball video game, which the company hopes will maintain its popularity during tough financial times.

Driving the news: American Express is bringing an "NBA 2K23 Lab" to New York City from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11.

At the event, gamers will have a chance to play 2K with gaming experts, compete on mini basketball courts, participate in sneaker cleanings and get a fresh haircut from an on-site barber, among other activities.

In addition to Harlow, WNBA stars Kelsey Plum and Sabrina Ionescu will be in attendance. So, too, will Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, and the New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett.

What he said: "I grew up playing 2K with my group of friends in various basements," Harlow said in a statement provided exclusively to Axios. "A lot of pride and dignity was on the line every single game. It was an emotional experience that I treasure years later. I’m looking forward to playing at the Amex x NBA 2K23 Lab this weekend."

Context: 2K and American Express are collaborating in multiple ways, said Shiz Suzuki, American Express' vice president of global brand sponsorships and experiential marketing.

The company has an exclusive deal that brings gamers more in-game content, Suzuki said.

American Express wants to bring in "pop cultural moments" to this upcoming event, which is why they've tapped Harlow, Suzuki said.

"We’ve seen firsthand how 2K continues to create and develop innovative features in each iteration of the franchise, and the celebrity integration is another fun way to engage new and existing fans," Suzuki said.

State of play: Celebrity cameos and endorsements are the latest way Take-Two is trying to create buzz around the game and juice up one of its big revenue earners.

In addition to working with Harlow, NBA 2K released a "Dreamer Edition" of the game in November, which featured rapper J. Cole on the cover.

Shaquille O'Neal worked with Papa Johns in September for an NBA 2K23 promotion.

Last year, NBA 2K added playable versions of rappers Quavo and The Game into one of its modes.

The big picture: 2K is teaming up with more celebrities as Take-Two's stock is dropping and as the company expects a net loss for the fiscal year ending in March 2023, CNBC reports.

NBA 2K23 and last year's NBA 2K22 are still the top revenue earners for the company for the last quarter, per CNBC.

