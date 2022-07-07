The WNBA's "Triple Double Queen" strikes again

Sabrina Ionescu had 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists on Wednesday to lead the Liberty past the Aces, 116-107, in a wild game that set WNBA records for points in regulation (223) and combined three-pointers (31).

By the numbers: There have been just 16 triple-doubles in WNBA history. Five have come in the past 46 days — two from Ionescu, two from Candace Parker and one from Moriah Jefferson.

This was the third triple-double of Ionescu's young career (No. 1 pick in 2020), tying her with Parker for the most in WNBA history. She also became the first player to register a triple-double without a turnover.

The 24-year-old earned the "Triple Double Queen" nickname at Oregon, where she became the NCAA's all-time leader in triple-doubles and the only D-I player to ever record 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds.

What they're saying: "I think the game is changing," Parker said after setting the all-time triple-doubles mark last month. "I think we're gonna very soon see this on a nightly basis."

"We're going to see those playmakers who have the ball in their hands. So I don't know how long I'm going to hold onto this."

Now we have our answer: 14 days.

The big picture: Triple-doubles drive interest and generate headlines, as the NBA can attest, so Ionescu and Parker trading places at the top is great for the WNBA.