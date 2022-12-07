Aaron Judge reportedly reaches massive deal to stay with Yankees

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees flies out against the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Aaron Judge has reached a nine-year, $360 million deal to stay with the New York Yankees, MLB Network first reported.

Why it matters: Judge was due for a big payday after smacking 62 home runs last year, breaking the single-season American League record held by Roger Maris.

What's happening: The reigning AL MVP will earn an average of $40 million per year, AP reports. That would be the highest-ever average annual payout for a position player.

It would be the largest contract signed by a free agent, soaring past Bryce Harper's 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies in 2019.

The only contracts bigger in total value are Mike Trout's $426.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts' $365 million extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Judge's deal is pending a physical and has not been signed yet, per MLB.com.

Flashback: The Yankees offered Judge $213.5 million for seven years ahead of last season, per AP. Judge rejected the offer and then went on to dominate sports conversations for the rest of the year with his home run chase.

Judge's 62-home run season broke Maris' AL record set in 1961.

He joined just five other players — Maris, Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Babe Ruth — to hit 60 or more home runs in a single season.

Go deeper: