Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said on Fox News Friday night that he wants "every person at Twitter" to speak before Congress about the social media company's decision to limit access to the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Driving the news: On Friday, Elon Musk criticized Twitter's former management for its decision to limit access to a New York Post story on Hunter Biden's laptop three weeks before the 2020 presidential election, Axios reports.

Musk allowed newsletter author Matt Taibbi to review internal Twitter documents over the decision.

Called the "Twitter Files," Taibbi's report showed a back-and-forth debate within Twitter about the story and the thinking behind the ban.

What they're saying: In response to the report, Comer said on "Hannity" that he wants to bring "every employee at Twitter who was involved in suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story" in front of the House Oversight Committee.

He said they will have to "explain their actions to the American people. This was a huge story."

Comer said the story's ban was “election suppression.”

Catch up quick: The New York Post story suggested Hunter Biden tried to set up a meeting between his father and the Ukrainian company that employed Hunter Biden.

The exchange was recovered by the Post through emails found on a laptop.

Twitter said it blocked the Hunter Biden story because of a company policy on hacked and stolen materials, Axios reports. Conservatives said Twitter was censoring the news.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey later reversed the decision.

The big picture: Republicans — including Comer — are hyping up an investigation into Hunter Biden now that the GOP won enough seats in the midterm elections to retake the House majority.

"When we announced the investigation of the Biden family and referenced material from the laptop, many in the mainstream media said this is just a conspiracy theory," Comer said on the "Hannity" program.

"The mainstream media is still trying to use the old talking points the laptop is somehow Russian disinformation."

More from Axios:

Musk's "Twitter Files" spotlights Hunter Biden story ban

The battle over Hunter Biden's bank records