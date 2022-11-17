The battle over Hunter Biden's bank records

Rep. Jim Jordan (left) speaks with Rep. James Comer before the start of a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Top oversight Republicans said Thursday they want bank records detailing suspicious transfers of funds from Hunter Biden's business dealings.

Driving the news: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, said at a news conference that Republicans on the committee are aware of approximately 150 “suspicious activity reports” by banks — forwarded to the Treasury Department — that involve a member of the Biden family, but they have been able to review details of only two.

"The only way you can hold people accountable ... is to present it to the country ... so we're committed to doing it in an aggressive fashion but in a way that is consistent with the Constitution," said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who is poised to chair the House Judiciary Committee.

Why it matters: Republicans won enough seats in the midterm elections to retake the House majority, the Associated Press projected Wednesday. The majority party controls investigations and oversight.

"We have repeatedly called on the Biden Treasury Department to release additional financial documents to committee Republicans, but thus far Treasury has refused," Comer said, referring to two requests in May and July of this year.

What they're saying: “Treasury provides [suspicious activity reports] to Congress in a manner that enables robust oversight and that is consistent with how other sensitive law enforcement information is often produced. It is not a political process,” Treasury Department spokesperson Michael Gwin told Axios.

“Since the beginning of this administration, Treasury has made SARs available in response to authorized committee requests and continues to engage on the process with any individual members seeking information.”

The big picture: Since 2018, Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss has been investigating Hunter Biden over possible tax law violations and finances related to overseas business ties and consulting work.