A volunteer organizes lawn signs during a campaign event for Sen. Raphael Warnock on Nov. 23, 2022. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Georgia teenager was shot while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) ahead of next week's Senate runoff election, the Savannah Police Department said Friday.

Driving the news: Jimmy Paiz, 42, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery, according to a statement from police.

"According to the preliminary investigation, the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred," police said.

Details: The 15-year-old boy, who police did not identify, was at the front door of a home on Thursday when Paiz allegedly fired a shot through the closed door, hitting the teen, police said.

When they arrived at around 5:35pm, officers found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, per police.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The big picture: While police said "there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated" at this time, it comes during a period of increased threats and violence against election workers and political figures.

Warnock's campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

