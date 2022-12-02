Georgia teen shot while campaigning for Warnock, police say
A Georgia teenager was shot while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) ahead of next week's Senate runoff election, the Savannah Police Department said Friday.
Driving the news: Jimmy Paiz, 42, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery, according to a statement from police.
- "According to the preliminary investigation, the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred," police said.
Details: The 15-year-old boy, who police did not identify, was at the front door of a home on Thursday when Paiz allegedly fired a shot through the closed door, hitting the teen, police said.
- When they arrived at around 5:35pm, officers found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, per police.
- He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The big picture: While police said "there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated" at this time, it comes during a period of increased threats and violence against election workers and political figures.
- Warnock's campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
