2 senators voted against same-sex marriage — then to protect it

Data: U.S. Senate; Chart: Axios Visuals. Notes: Numbers for Defense of Marriage Act represent "nay" votes, while numbers for Respect for Marriage Act represent "yea" votes. One Democrat didn't vote in 1996.

Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) voted Tuesday night to protect marriage equality rights — a reversal from 26 years ago, when they voted to define marriage as between one man and one woman.

Why it matters: The striking shift in Congress reflects the broader trend of the American public now overwhelmingly supporting marriage equality, just nine years out from the Supreme Court's historic ruling legalizing same-sex marriage.

By the numbers: In 1996, 32 out of 47 Senate Democrats voted in support of the Defense of Marriage Act. In 2022, 49 out of 50 Democrats — Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) missed the vote —voted for the Respect for Marriage Act, which officially repeals DOMA.

Four Democrats, including Leahy and Murray, have been in the Senate long enough to vote both times. Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) voted both times in defense of same-sex marriage rights.

Of the four Republicans who have been in the Senate for both votes, none changed their position.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), along with Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) and Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), voted for DOMA in the Senate in 1996 and against the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday.

Between the lines: 13 current senators were in the House in 1996 and voted on DOMA as representatives.

Seven of them — two Republicans and five Democrats — voted to protect marriage equality Tuesday after voting against it in 1996.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was among the five Democrats who voted against protecting the right to same-sex marriage in the House in 1996.

President Biden was also in the Senate in 1996 and voted against marriage equality.

The other side: In July, 13 House members voted to protect same-sex marriage after voting against it in 1996.