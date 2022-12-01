Campaign aims to explore Latinos' Indigenous roots

An Indigenous advocacy group has launched a video campaign to raise awareness of the diversity of Native people, including U.S. Latinos with Indigenous roots.

The big picture: According to the latest U.S. census, the number of U.S. Latinos identifying as multiracial soared during the last decade. Latinos who identified as American Indian or Alaska Native jumped 115%.

Details: Just before Thanksgiving, IllumiNative launched Good Relatives, an online campaign exploring "the diversity, beauty, and resiliency of Native peoples in the 21st century."

What they're saying: "The goal of this campaign is to really explore who native peoples are today, which means we're a very diverse population," Crystal Echo Hawk, founder and executive director of IllumiNative, told Axios.

"What so many people don't understand is for the Latino population south of the border, so many of those people have roots in their own Indigenous nations."

Echo Hawk said videos of Latinos' Indigenous links, as well as those on Black Americans and Asian Americans, will be released online next year.

Zoom out: The campaign comes amid a debate among Indigenous people on who can claim to be Native American.

Some activists and academics have sought to out "pretendians" (short for "pretend Indians") while others say online shaming misrepresents the complexities of the Indigenous experience.

By the numbers: The number of people who identify as Native American or Alaska Native alone grew by about 27% to 3.7 million people over the last decade, according to the U.S. Census.

The Native American population is now the largest it has been in modern U.S. history, also according to the census.

What we're watching: The Good Relatives campaign also comes as other Indigenous associations and artists are starting their own efforts to improve knowledge about Native Americans.

Comedy Central writer Joey Clift, a member of the Cowlitz Tribe, recently released a humorous digital short, "Six things you didn't learn about Native American people in high school," to counter stereotypes.

Clift said other videos are in the works.

