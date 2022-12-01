China entering "new stage" of COVID response, senior official says

Workers wear PPE as they guard an area under lockdown in Beijing on Dec. 1. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

China is entering a "new stage and mission" in its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, the most senior official overseeing the country's COVID response told national health officials on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan's remarks indicate that authorities are preparing to change their approach to the country's pandemic response after days of unprecedented protests. Some cities have begun easing some pandemic restrictions.

The protests — a rare occurrence in China given the state's suppression of public dissent — have seen some citizens calling for President Xi Jinping's resignation.

What they're saying: "With the decreasing toxicity of the Omicron variant, the increasing vaccination rate and the accumulating experience of outbreak control and prevention, China’s pandemic containment faces new stage and mission," Sun said during a meeting with the National Health Commission, CNN reported, citing Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

Sun made no mention of the government's controversial zero-COVID policies and said that local governments should "respond to and resolve the reasonable demands of the masses" in a timely manner.

Sun added that a "human-centered approach" should be adopted and that the government should do more to emphasize vaccination, testing and other measures in its approach.

State of play: A number of major cities in China have announced an easing of some testing requirements and movement restrictions this week, including in Guangzhou, Shijiazhuang and Chengdu, AP reported.

In some places, this has meant a reopening of markets and resumption of bus service. A local newspaper reported that some residents with COVID in Beijing are now being allowed to isolate at home, avoiding crowded quarantine centers, per AP.

Driving the news: Lockdowns were lifted on Wednesday in about half of the districts in Guangzhou, a major manufacturing city, and authorities announced an end to mass PCR testing, the Guardian reported.