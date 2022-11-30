CNN layoffs begin

CNN boss Chris Licht on Wednesday informed employees that layoffs at the network are underway, according to an internal memo sent to staff.

Why it matters: The layoffs cap off what has been a particularly challenging year for the network and the media industry writ large.

Catch up quick: Licht took over as CEO in May following the sudden and dramatic resignation of CNN's former head Jeff Zucker in February.

The network faced a messy legal battle following Zucker's departure around the handling of its firing of Chris Cuomo.

Shortly after Licht announced he would take over, CNN's parent company Warner Bros. Discovery killed CNN's expensive streaming service, CNN+, which triggered hundreds of layoffs.

Warner Bros. Discovery seeks to continue cutting costs at CNN to pay off some of the debt from its merger earlier this year.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said earlier this month that the ad market is “weaker” now than at any point during the pandemic.

Details: In a note to staff, Licht said the network began notifying "a limited number of individuals, largely some of our paid contributors," about the layoffs.

Impacted employees, Licht said, would be notified tomorrow.

Licht said he planned to inform the staff about more details regarding staff changes tomorrow.

Those whose jobs are being impacted will be notified about the changes and severance packages via an in-person meeting or via Zoom. Employees eligible for 2022 bonuses will still receive them, Licht said.

The big picture: The media industry is getting hit by sizable rounds of layoffs and cost-cutting measures as the ad market continues to show signs of a serious slowdown.