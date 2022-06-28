U.S. to lose more pay-TV subs than any other country through 2027

Data: Omdia; Chart: Axios Visuals

The United States is expected to lose nearly 17 million pay-TV subscribers between 2021-2027, according to a new report from Omdia.

Why it matters: That is far and away the most of any country and will only further tension among content providers, who likely will ask for price increases, and distributors, who will balk at such demands.

In particular, the cost of sports has become a major wedge issue in carriage talks, with many regional sports networks being dropped altogether or put on a more expensive tier.

By the numbers: The gulf between those that are adding new TV customers versus those who are losing them is widening.