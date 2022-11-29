U.S. oil prices briefly fell to their lowest level since 2021 on Monday, as investors braced for a further slowdown in China's economy.

Why it matters: The surprising decline in energy prices over the last few months should further ease inflation pressures, potentially setting up the Fed — and other central banks — to slow the interest rate hikes that hammered markets this year.

The big picture: Six months back, the world seemed at risk of running dangerously short of oil and gas, due to Russia's attack on Ukraine. Now, oil prices are back to pre-war levels and prices at the pump are falling.

In June, U.S. gasoline prices topped $5 a gallon for the first time. Now they're a bit higher than $3.50.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil — the West Texas Intermediate futures contract price — was more than $120 a barrel that month, prompting a series of releases from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Now they're almost 40% less, touching sub-$74 levels on Monday before rebounding slightly.

In Europe, prices for natural gas — which Russia largely supplied — soared to records in August, as nations rushed to stockpile gas supplies for winter. They're down 60% since then.

State of play: The tumble is tied to the situation in China, where drastic COVID-related lockdowns of major urban centers — and a rash of protests in response — have upended the economy, potentially adding to the drag on economic growth this year.

The recent burst of protests against the lockdowns is also adding an unexpected element of political uncertainty.

Meanwhile, in Europe, governments stockpiled Russian gas while they still could and tapped new sources of liquified natural gas. Conservation efforts cut usage and a lucky stretch of mild weather reduced heating demand. There's likely enough stockpiled to get through the winter now.

In the U.S., oil prices — tightly tied to expectations of global growth — first slumped as expectations for a recession in Europe, and to a lesser extent, the U.S. itself grew in recent months.

What we're watching: The Dec. 4 meeting of OPEC and its partner Russia in Vienna, and whether the powerful oil cartel will cut production to try to keep oil prices from dropping more.