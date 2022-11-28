China maintains zero-COVID despite unprecedented protests
Despite stunning nationwide protests, China's government is sticking with the zero-COVID policies that have rocked the economy and deeply damaged people's trust.
Why it matters: Skyrocketing COVID cases in China mean that Chinese leader Xi Jinping will likely be forced to choose between plunging his country back into the draconian lockdowns — or abandoning his signature pandemic policy as crowds of protesters call for him to step down.
The state of play: Chinese state media continued to praise zero-COVID measures on Monday, signaling no change in official policy.
- Chinese authorities have not yet taken strong measures to crush the protests, such as mass arrests or the widespread deployment of security forces, though residents and police clashed in Shanghai.
- Online censors, usually efficient at sanitizing dissent from Chinese social media, are struggling to delete the deluge of posts and videos criticizing the government's policies.
Reality check: Although protests of this scale are unprecedented since Xi assumed power in 2012, China is a long way from anything like regime change.
- The Chinese ruler has full control of the political apparatus and the military, and there's no meaningful organized opposition.
What's happening: Outrage boiled over in cities across China after a fire last Thursday killed 10 people in a locked-down residential compound in Urumqi, Xinjiang, where some residents have been in quarantine for more than 100 days.
- The deadly incident was only the latest in a string of deaths linked to lockdowns when residents were denied timely access to emergency services and medical care, including a 4-month-old who died earlier this month.
- A candlelight vigil on Friday night in Shanghai turned into a demonstration against COVID restrictions. On Saturday and late into the night on Sunday, protests spread across at least eight cities, including Beijing and Wuhan.
- While most protesters demanded an end to the arbitrary restrictions, some went further by calling for Xi to step down, according to videos posted on social media — a remarkably rare public attack against a leader who has spent the past ten years crushing dissent.
What to watch: The next few days are key. If protests keep spreading, the Chinese Communist Party's governing logic will demand a crackdown to — in the words of Mao Zedong — prevent a single spark from becoming a prairie fire.