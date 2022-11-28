Protesters hold white sheets of paper in Beijing yesterday in a demonstration against COVID restrictions. Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Despite stunning nationwide protests, China's government is sticking with the zero-COVID policies that have rocked the economy and deeply damaged people's trust.

Why it matters: Skyrocketing COVID cases in China mean that Chinese leader Xi Jinping will likely be forced to choose between plunging his country back into the draconian lockdowns — or abandoning his signature pandemic policy as crowds of protesters call for him to step down.

The state of play: Chinese state media continued to praise zero-COVID measures on Monday, signaling no change in official policy.

Chinese authorities have not yet taken strong measures to crush the protests, such as mass arrests or the widespread deployment of security forces, though residents and police clashed in Shanghai.

Online censors, usually efficient at sanitizing dissent from Chinese social media, are struggling to delete the deluge of posts and videos criticizing the government's policies.

Reality check: Although protests of this scale are unprecedented since Xi assumed power in 2012, China is a long way from anything like regime change.

The Chinese ruler has full control of the political apparatus and the military, and there's no meaningful organized opposition.

What's happening: Outrage boiled over in cities across China after a fire last Thursday killed 10 people in a locked-down residential compound in Urumqi, Xinjiang, where some residents have been in quarantine for more than 100 days.

The deadly incident was only the latest in a string of deaths linked to lockdowns when residents were denied timely access to emergency services and medical care, including a 4-month-old who died earlier this month.

A candlelight vigil on Friday night in Shanghai turned into a demonstration against COVID restrictions. On Saturday and late into the night on Sunday, protests spread across at least eight cities, including Beijing and Wuhan.

While most protesters demanded an end to the arbitrary restrictions, some went further by calling for Xi to step down, according to videos posted on social media — a remarkably rare public attack against a leader who has spent the past ten years crushing dissent.

What to watch: The next few days are key. If protests keep spreading, the Chinese Communist Party's governing logic will demand a crackdown to — in the words of Mao Zedong — prevent a single spark from becoming a prairie fire.