The U.S. men's national soccer team before a match against Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 21 in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Visionhaus/Getty Images

The U.S. men's soccer team is set to face off against England on Friday, as the stakes of the group stage of the World Cup heighten.

The big picture: England is the favorite to win Group B — which also includes the U.S., Wales, and Iran — and advance to the knock-out round of the tournament.

The two teams to finish at the top of the group will advance to the elimination round.

The 2022 World Cup is the U.S. men's team's first appearance in eight years, after they failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament.

State of play: England beat Iran 6-2 earlier this week, while the U.S. tied 1-1 against Wales in both of the teams' World Cup openers.

Friday's game is the biggest test yet of the team's "golden generation" of players, which may be the most talented squad in U.S. history, Axios' Kendall Baker and Thomas Oide report.

What they're saying: "It’s obviously a huge opportunity to fast-track the impact that we can have," captain Tyler Adams said, per ESPN.

"These are the games where [it's a] high-pressure, privileged moment to step on the field against some of these guys."

"We respect them, probably mutual respect between both teams, and when you get a result in a game like this, people start to respect Americans a little bit more," he said.

Catch up quick: England finished in fourth place at the 2018 World Cup.

How to watch: The game kicks off at 2pm ET and all games are being shown in the U.S. on Fox and FS1.

