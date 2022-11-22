1 hour ago - Sports
Saudi Arabia shocks Argentina in huge World Cup upset
Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with a stunning 2-1 victory over Argentina on Tuesday.
Why it matters: Argentina's loss ends its 36-match winning streak and comes during what is expected to be soccer star Lionel Messi's last chance to win a World Cup.
- Argentina was one win away from tying Italy for the longest winning streak in men's international history.
- Argentina was considered one of the favorites to win the tournament, per ESPN.
The big picture: Argentina took an early lead in the match thanks to a penalty shot from Messi, but two goals from Saudi Arabia's Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in the second half cinched its upset win.
- In the first half, Argentina scored three goals that were disallowed as offside in close calls.