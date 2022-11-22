Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with a stunning 2-1 victory over Argentina on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Argentina's loss ends its 36-match winning streak and comes during what is expected to be soccer star Lionel Messi's last chance to win a World Cup.

Argentina was one win away from tying Italy for the longest winning streak in men's international history.

Argentina was considered one of the favorites to win the tournament, per ESPN.

The big picture: Argentina took an early lead in the match thanks to a penalty shot from Messi, but two goals from Saudi Arabia's Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in the second half cinched its upset win.