1 hour ago - Sports

Saudi Arabia shocks Argentina in huge World Cup upset

Ivana Saric
Lionel Messi during Argentina's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi during Argentina's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with a stunning 2-1 victory over Argentina on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Argentina's loss ends its 36-match winning streak and comes during what is expected to be soccer star Lionel Messi's last chance to win a World Cup.

  • Argentina was one win away from tying Italy for the longest winning streak in men's international history.
  • Argentina was considered one of the favorites to win the tournament, per ESPN.

The big picture: Argentina took an early lead in the match thanks to a penalty shot from Messi, but two goals from Saudi Arabia's Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in the second half cinched its upset win.

  • In the first half, Argentina scored three goals that were disallowed as offside in close calls.
