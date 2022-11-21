Data: Transfermarkt; Infographic: Thomas Oide and Maura Losch/Axios

The USMNT has the second-youngest roster in Qatar. It also has, on paper at least, perhaps the most talented squad in its history.

By the numbers: According to Transfermarkt, which tracks the market value of soccer players globally, this year's USMNT squad has a total value of $288.4 million, more than double the value of the 2010 and 2014 rosters combined.

Between the lines: Only one player on the 2010 and 2014 rosters went into a World Cup worth eight figures: Tim Howard in 2010 ($10.4 million). The 2022 team has 11 such players, all of whom are under the age of 25:

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea ($38.5 million)

Chelsea ($38.5 million) Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund ($36.4 million)

Borussia Dortmund ($36.4 million) Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United ($31.2 million)

Leeds United ($31.2 million) Weston McKennie, Juventus ($21.8 million)

Juventus ($21.8 million) Yunus Musah, Valencia ($20.8 million)

Valencia ($20.8 million) Tyler Adams, Leeds United ($17.6 million)

Leeds United ($17.6 million) Sergiño Dest, AC Milan ($16.6 million)

AC Milan ($16.6 million) Joe Scally, Borussia Monchengladbach ($12.4 million)

Borussia Monchengladbach ($12.4 million) Tim Weah, Lille ($12.4 million)

Lille ($12.4 million) Josh Sargent, Norwich City ($12.4 million)

Norwich City ($12.4 million) Antonee Robinson, Fulham ($10.4 million)

The big picture: Many of these players went through the U.S. Soccer Development Academy, which was launched 15 years ago to fix American soccer development.

They're the byproducts of an overhauled youth system, and the faces of U.S. Soccer's present — and future.

"It's no coincidence," head coach Gregg Berhalter said recently, "that all of a sudden we have elite players around the world."

Yes, but: The market value of top American talent still pales in comparison to global stars like France's Kylian Mbappe ($166.4 million), Spain's Pedri ($104 million) and England's Harry Kane ($93.6 million).

The bottom line: The USMNT has long been defined by a "greater than the sum of its parts" identity. The 2022 squad, with its youth and talent, has a chance to break that mold.

Captain America ... Adams, 23, will captain the USMNT in Qatar after winning a vote among teammates. Pulisic, 24, and Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman, 29, were also considered.

