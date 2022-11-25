Data: Instacart; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios; Illustrations: Aïda Amer/Axios

West Virginians were on a roll last year when it came time to butter up their meals, compared to the rest of the country.

Why it matters: It's Thanksgiving. Butter is everywhere and on everything.

Details: Data from Instacart show that West Virginians bought the most butter in November 2021, compared to the rest of the country, with 10.7 ounces per customer on average.

The state ranked ahead of Vermont (10.2 ounces), Iowa (10.1), Wisconsin (9.6) and Ohio (9.4) to round out the top five last year.

The rub: Not all states favor butter equally. Texas, for example, lagged behind the rest of the country.

Backstory: The "butter divide" stems from regional history, Elaine Khosrova, author of "Butter: A Rich History," tells Axios.

"The butter 'divide' is not surprising considering that much of the Midwest and East Coast was settled by Europeans who brought with them a long tradition of dairying and buttery cuisine," Khosrova said.

"In the West and Southwest, of course, you have more settlers from Hispanic cultures, where butter was not a prominent ingredient in their dishes."

More from Axios:

Texas' butter consumption lags behind other states

Iowa is one of the country's biggest butter buyers

Butter sales rise amid viral butter board trend on TikTok