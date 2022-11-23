Texas' butter consumption lags behind other states
Even as Texans are world-famous eaters, we're not all that big on butter.
The big picture: We love butter on our mashed potatoes, but we noticed that butter consumption lags in Texas, the Southwest and the West.
Between the lines: "The butter 'divide' is not surprising considering that much of the Midwest and East Coast was settled by Europeans who brought with them a long tradition of dairying and buttery cuisine," Elaine Khosrova, author of "Butter: A Rich History" tells Axios. "In the West and Southwest, of course, you have more settlers from Hispanic cultures, where butter was not a prominent ingredient in their dishes."
Yes, but: Deep fried butter won the Most Creative award at the 2009 Texas State Fair.
