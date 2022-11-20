A Republican-led House of Representatives "is going to be chaos," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday on ABC News' "This Week."

Why it matters: Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House, and some within the party have said they intend to seek the impeachment of Biden administration officials and to open several investigations into the FBI and Justice Department, President Biden and members of his family.

Republicans' slim majority in the chamber threatens GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's ambitions to become speaker, as he may have to rely on the the party's far-right to get the 218 votes he needs for the position.

Last week, House Republicans voted 188-31 to nominate McCarthy for speaker, though he was challenged by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and did not get the votes he'll later need on the House floor.

McCarthy has also said he would strip Schiff of his position on the House Intelligence Committee and other Democratic representatives from their committee assignments if he becomes speaker.

What he's saying: "Well, I suspect he will do whatever Marjorie Taylor Greene wants him to do," Schiff said when asked about McCarthy promising to take him off the Intel Committee.

"[McCarthy] is a very weak leader of his conference, meaning that he will adhere to the wishes of the lowest common denominator, and if that lowest common denominator wants to remove people from committees, that's what they'll do," he added.

"It's going to be chaos with a Republican leadership. And sadly, the kind of crazy caucus has grown among the Republicans. Many of the Republicans who have won primaries in deeply red districts are coming to Congress, like the Marjorie Taylor Greenes and the [Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)]s."

The big picture: House Democrats, along with 11 Republicans, voted to remove Greene from her committee assignments in Feb. 2021 over her past endorsement of baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric against Democrats, which included antisemitic remarks.

McCarthy has promised to reinstate her committee assignments, and Greene endorsed him for speaker last week, breaking with her far-right allies.

