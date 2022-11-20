America's frozen midterms

Data: AP, Politico. Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

All that empty space on the map above tells a vivid story about polarized America:

For all the national turmoil, America's midterms were played on a remarkably narrow terrain, with only 26 House seats (6% of the races) flipping from one party to the other.

Why it matters: We’re a closely divided country, and neither party was able to move the needle much despite the external turmoil.

With hundreds of millions spent in dozens of battlegrounds, voters have largely stuck with the status quo.

Axios' Josh Kraushaar narrates the flips:

Nearly half (7 of 18) of GOP pickups were almost automatic because of redistricting. Four of the 18 seats Republicans flipped were in New York. Four of the 8 seats Dems flipped were almost entirely because Republicans nominated MAGA, Trump-aligned candidates.

🧮 By the numbers: 96% of U.S. House races were won by the biggest spender, according to Open Secrets.

The next U.S. House is on track for 23 "crossover districts" — seats held by the party opposite of that seat's Biden/Trump winner, Cook Political report's Dave Wasserman projects. That's a rebound from the current all-time low of 16. (More from Josh in tonight's Axios Sneak Peek.)

The bottom line: Republicans are heading for a 222-213 majority — an exact mirror image of Dems' current slim majority, Wasserman says.