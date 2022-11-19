The GOP’s double-trouble Trump trap

Donald Trump announces his third presidential campaign at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Former President Trump's candidacy could instantly jeopardize both the presidential race and control of Congress for Republicans, based on exit polls and midterm results.

Why it matters: Republicans will face continuing pressure to nominate fringe candidates in primaries which keeps costing the GOP the Senate

What's happening: Trump is a double-edged sword, Axios' Josh Kraushaar writes.

turnout massively on the GOP side — but is an epic Democratic voter turnout machine. And he’s a turnoff for independent voters, who backed Democrats in this year’s midterms against all expectations.

Look at the electoral map in 2024.

a great opening to win back the Senate — Dems hold 23 of the 33 Senate seats in 2024. But the GOP needs electable nominees in the swing states. This election showed that Trump and Trump-like candidates turn off independent voters in eminently winnable places.

What we're watching: With Trump running, the pressure to back him in primaries — or face consequences — will be intense and omnipresent.

Given the dominance of activists in primaries, there's a good chance of more Dr. Oz-type candidates.

What we're hearing: Republican operatives fear Trump is so damaged with the general-election electorate that he could lose to a Democrat — even during a recession.

Another fear GOP operatives have: If Trump loses in the primary, he could sabotage the winner either by running as a third-party candidate — or trashing the winning nominee relentlessly and turning off his voters.

Zoom in: In '24, Democrats will be defending 23 of the 33 Senate seats in play. Holding those Democratic seats will mean winning in a raft of red and purple states:

Arizona, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

What's next: Waiting in the wings are a bunch of MAGA-aligned candidates who could struggle with independent voters.