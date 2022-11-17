Buffalo shooter to plead guilty to all state charges, victims' lawyer says

People gather at the scene of a mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market on May 15 in Buffalo, N.Y. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The white gunman suspected of killing 10 Black people in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket earlier this year will plead guilty to all state charges on Monday, a lawyer for families of the victims said Thursday.

Driving the news: Payton Gendron, 19, was indicted on 25 counts, including 10 first-degree murder charges, attempted murder as a hate crime and domestic terrorism motivated by hate. He could face a mandatory life sentence.

Gendron will make a court appearance on Monday to enter the pleas, according to Terrence Connors, an attorney representing the relatives of seven of the victims.

John Elmore, a lawyer for the families of two of the 10 people killed, also told AP that Gendron's legal team disclosed that Gendron will waive his right to appeal.

Gendron's lawyers did not immediately respond to phone calls or emails on Thursday.

Gendron previously pleaded not guilty to the 25 criminal charges.

What they're saying: "This is the first chapter of accountability for the racist massacre," Connors said in a statement to Axios. "There is more to come."

Catch up quick: In what the FBI called "an act of racially motivated violent extremism," Gendron allegedly drove over 200 miles to carry out the May 14 attack in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Eleven of the 13 people shot were Black.

Don't forget: Gendron was also indicted on 27 federal charges — 14 hate crimes charges and 13 firearms charges.

The indictment alleges that Gendron, who was 18 at the time, "committed the offense after substantial planning and premeditation to commit an act of terrorism."

"Gendron's motive for the mass shooting was to prevent Black people from replacing white people and eliminating the white race, and to inspire others to commit similar attacks," prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York wrote in a June court filing.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional reporting.