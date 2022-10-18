The New York state attorney general's office released on Tuesday the findings of an investigative report on the role of online platforms in the mass shooting in Buffalo earlier this year.

The big picture: The suspect in the shooting livestreamed it on Twitch for about two minutes. Screenshots and copies of the shooting circulated online in the days and hours after.

Details: New York Attorney General Letitia James said in the report that the shooter "was first indoctrinated and radicalized through online platforms."

What they're saying: "This report offers a chilling account of factors that contributed to this incident and, importantly, a road map toward greater accountability," said New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in a statement.

What's next: James, a Democrat, called for federal and state reforms to combat online extremism and violence.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.