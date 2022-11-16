Youth sports rebound to pre-pandemic levels

Data: Aspen Institute; Note: Includes time spent in free play, virtual spaces, practice and competition; Chart: Axios Visuals

Youth sports participation has finally climbed back to pre-pandemic levels, per the Aspen Institute's annual State of Play report, which surveys youth sports parents.

By the numbers: Children ages 5 to 18 are spending 16.6 hours playing sports each week, the most since before the outbreak of COVID-19.

The rebound was driven largely by increased competition, which is up 32% from last year to its pre-pandemic total of 3.7 hours per week.

Virtual play is the only activity with lower participation than last year, an expected drop as the era of at-home gym classes fades away.

Yes, but: The kids who enjoy sports may be returning, but a growing number aren't interested in sports at all. Participation declines have been a theme for a while, and the COVID era only made things worse.