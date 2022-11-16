Police officers next to the blast site in Przewodow, Poland, on Wednesday. Photo: Omar Marques/Getty Images

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that the explosion that killed two people near the country's border with Ukraine appears to be an "unfortunate accident," not an "intentional attack."

The big picture: Duda said the projectile that caused the blast was "most likely" Russian-made, but officials have "no proof at the moment that it was a missile fired by the Russian side." He added that it was "very likely" the explosion was caused by Ukrainian air defenses. The missile "unfortunately fell on Polish territory."

Ukraine has previously denied it was to blame for the blast. Russia also denied responsibility.

The explosion happened on the same day Russia launched one of its biggest barrages of strikes against Ukrainian cities since the beginning of the war.

Duda pointed out that many of the missiles fired by Russia targeted western Ukraine.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.