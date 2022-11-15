Polish president speaks to Biden after deadly "explosion" near Ukraine border

At least two Polish citizens were killed by an explosion on Polish soil near the country's border with Ukraine on Tuesday, a Polish government spokesperson confirmed.

State of play: Poland has not publicly attributed a cause to the explosion, and the Pentagon and White House have said they cannot at this time confirm media reports that Russian missiles crossed into Poland.

The latest: President Biden held a phone call with Polish President Andrzej Duda shortly after being briefed on reports of the explosion.

Duda also spoke to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Russia has denied any responsibility. "No strikes were made against targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border by Russian means of destruction," Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday, according to state media.

Meanwhile, Zelensky accused Russia of a "serious escalation." Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denied that the explosion was caused by Ukrainian air defenses.

The big picture: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with the heads of the country's national security and defense ministries, according to Piotr Mueller, a government spokesperson said.

Russia struck several Ukrainian cities and energy facilities with a massive barrage of missiles on Tuesday, including its capital of Kyiv.

The attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure also prompted mass energy outages in neighboring Moldova.

What they're saying: Stoltenberg said the alliance "is monitoring the situation and Allies are closely consulting."

The White House National Security Council also could not confirm reports that the blast resulted from Russian missiles but is "working with the Polish government to gather more information," said NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson.

"We will determine what happened and what the appropriate next steps would be," Watson added.

Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said in a press conference earlier Tuesday that the Department of Defense could not yet corroborate media reports of the missile strikes but was aware of them.

State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel echoed that statement. Asked if it would matter whether the strike was intentional, Patel said: "Of course, that's something that would be of importance."

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Dave Lawler: As a NATO member, Poland is covered by the Article 5 guarantee that an "armed attack" on it shall be considered an attack on all allies, who will respond accordingly.

But the definition of an armed attack is left up to the allies, who would have to meet and come to a consensus that invoking Article 5 is justified. That has happened only once before, after the September 11 attacks. The nature of the response is also left to the allies to determine.

What to watch: Poland is considering whether to invoke NATO's Article 4 to call for consultations with its allies, the country's government spokesperson said, per the BBC.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for new updates.