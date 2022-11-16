Elon Musk gives ultimatum to Twitter staff: Do "hardcore" work or leave

Elon Musk has given an ultimatum to Twitter employees to either embrace the new "extremely hardcore" work environment or leave the company, according to a memo obtained by CNN and the Washington Post.

Why it matters: The memo comes as Musk has clashed with Twitter employees both behind-the-scenes and on social media. It is another controversial move in the dramatic saga that's unfolded since Musk announced his takeover bid.

What he said: "Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore," Musk wrote in the memo, per CNN. "This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade."

He said Twitter will become "much more engineering-driven" in the future.

"If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below," he said, referencing an online form.

Any employees who do not click the link will receive three months' severance, CNN reports.

"Whatever decision you make," Musk said, "thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful."

Context: Elon Musk said Monday in a Q&A, captured on video by Bloomberg, that he has "too much work on my plate" and outlined how he has been working "morning to night, seven days a week,"

Go deeper: Elon Musk culls Twitter contractors after mass employee layoffs