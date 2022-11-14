Elon Musk said Monday he has "too much work on my plate, that's for sure."

The big picture: The Twitter owner made the comments in a virtual Q&A at the B20 Summit, a business conference held in parallel with the G20 summit in Bali, days after his new company laid off half its staff and as it culls vast ranks of contract staff, per Axios' Ina Fried.

What he's saying: "I'm working the absolute most that I can work — morning to night, seven days a week," Musk said in his Q&A, captured on video by Bloomberg.

"The amount that I torture myself is next level, frankly."

Worth noting: Musk has in recent days become embroiled in a Twitter exchange with Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) after the powerful senator raised concerns about impersonation in regards to the social media site's verification process and helped musican Doja Cat change her username from "Christmas" to "fart."

