Musk mocks U.S. senator over impersonation concerns

Ivana Saric
Ed markey

Senator Edward Markey (D-Mass.) speaks at a press conference calling for the expansion of the Supreme Court on July 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Take Back the Court Action Fund

Elon Musk on Sunday ridiculed Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) after the senator demanded answers about Twitter's verification process, which allowed a Washington Post reporter to successfully set up a verified account impersonating him.

Driving the news: "I’m asking for answers from [Elon Musk] who is putting profits over people and his debt over stopping disinformation," Markey had tweeted Friday, attaching a letter addressed to Musk, demanding Twitter to explain "how this happened and how to prevent it from happening again."

Musk's response came on Sunday, saying on Twitter: "Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody?"

  • "And why does your pp have a mask!?," Musk added in a follow up tweet, referencing the senator's Twitter profile picture, showing him wearing a surgical mask.

Catch up quick: A Washington Post reporter wrote on Friday that he was able to quickly and easily set a verified account impersonating Markey, having previously gotten the senator's permission to conduct the test.

In his letter to Musk, Markey demanded answers to a series of questions about Twitter's verification process by Nov. 25.

  • "Allowing an imposter to impersonate a U.S. Senator on Twitter is a serious matter that you need to address promptly," Markey wrote.

