Senator Edward Markey (D-Mass.) speaks at a press conference calling for the expansion of the Supreme Court on July 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Take Back the Court Action Fund

Elon Musk on Sunday ridiculed Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) after the senator demanded answers about Twitter's verification process, which allowed a Washington Post reporter to successfully set up a verified account impersonating him.

Driving the news: "I’m asking for answers from [Elon Musk] who is putting profits over people and his debt over stopping disinformation," Markey had tweeted Friday, attaching a letter addressed to Musk, demanding Twitter to explain "how this happened and how to prevent it from happening again."

Musk's response came on Sunday, saying on Twitter: "Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody?"

"And why does your pp have a mask!?," Musk added in a follow up tweet, referencing the senator's Twitter profile picture, showing him wearing a surgical mask.

Catch up quick: A Washington Post reporter wrote on Friday that he was able to quickly and easily set a verified account impersonating Markey, having previously gotten the senator's permission to conduct the test.

The test account was created before Twitter paused signups for Twitter Blue on Thursday, as impersonation accounts flooded the platform, per the Post.

In his letter to Musk, Markey demanded answers to a series of questions about Twitter's verification process by Nov. 25.

"Allowing an imposter to impersonate a U.S. Senator on Twitter is a serious matter that you need to address promptly," Markey wrote.

