Source: PitchBook

Strained debt markets and staffing shortages have tamped down private equity-led activity in healthcare services, according to a PitchBook report on Q3 M&A in the sector.

Why it matters: In the final quarter of the year, several health care services processes remain in market, at varying levels of activity.

State of play: These deals remain in market:

New State Capital-backed United Medical Systems, a provider of mobile medical equipment for urology, is exploring a sale via Houlihan Lokey.

Founder-owned dental support organization Dentive is seeking a private equity buyer via Houlihan Lokey.

BC Partners-backed dental products provider Zest Dental Solutions is on the block with SVB Securities and UBS.

Founder-run compounding pharmacy Empower Pharmacy is running an auction led by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Pamplona Capital-backed clinical trial solutions provider Calyx is exploring a sale through Jefferies.

Silver Oak-backed DSO Smile Partners USA is for sale via Piper Sandler.

Lee Equity-backed IVF provider Inception Fertility is in a process led by Moelis.

Linden Capital-backed behavioral business Pinnacle is for sale in a closely watched Lincoln International-led process, which has been fairly quiet since the summer.

By the numbers: PitchBook estimates 211 PE-led deals this quarter, down 10.6% from the same period last year.

PitchBook projects a total of 725 sponsor-led deals in health care services from Q1-Q3, down from a whopping 1,004 in 2021.

That 725 figure exceeds 2020’s full-year deal number of 721, however.

U.S. private equity firms are sitting on some $62 billion in dry powder, translating to about $150 billion in cumulative company EV, PitchBook estimates.

The big picture: Last year was marked by sky-high valuations and a frenzy of dealmaking as investors sought to recoup losses from 2020.

That bull market has since reset itself, and private equity now faces competition from digital and brick-and-mortar retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS.

Yes, but: PE deal activity in the lower middle-market remains strong, with platforms aggressively pursuing add-on buys, the report says.

Middle-market multiples have relaxed slightly, to pre-pandemic levels, the report says.

Of note: Without the promise of a rich price tag, sponsors aren't rushing portfolio companies to the auction block as they were last year, the report notes.

Combine that with the pinched debt markets, and it's no wonder health care services M&A has felt muted.

The bottom line: Dealmaking sources have told Claire they're waiting until early 2023 to launch processes, in hopes that the syndicated loan markets recover — which may make for a sluggish Q4.