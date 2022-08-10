Pamplona Capital is seeking a buyer for Calyx, the clinical trial tech and medical imaging arm that spun out from Parexel before its $8.5 billion buyout last year, multiple sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Calyx sits smack in the middle of a hot sector experiencing strong tailwinds and commanding tons of private equity interest.

Along with Clario and WCG, other sponsor-backed platforms include Nordic's ArisGlobal, Blackstone and CPP Investments' Advarra, GI Partners' Clinical Ink, and others.

What's happening: A broad auction kicked off last week for Calyx via Jefferies, sources say.

The process is targeting traditional private equity and special situation vehicles.

Details: The company is marketing adjusted EBITDA in the negative single-digits, just south of breakeven, some of the people say. Top line revenue is around $275 million, one source adds.

Calyx Medical Imaging is the company's largest and perhaps most valuable unit, representing about 50% of the business, one of the sources says.

Competitors to Calyx Medical Imaging include WCG, a portfolio company of Leonard Green, Arsenal Capital and Novo; and Clario (formerly ERT and Bioclinica), backed by Nordic Capital, Astorg and Novo.

Calyx's Interactive Response Technology unit accounts for about 30% of the business. IRT aims to optimize randomization and clinical trial supply (RTSM) processes.

The company's remaining two core businesses are software programs around electronic data capture and clinical trial management.

Catch up quick: Calyx has been transitioning out of an ownership structure where it was arguably under-loved and under-invested, consistent with its financial profile.

Previously a subsidiary of CRO Parexel, Calyx split from the company in January 2021 and became a separate, independent company. Seven months later, EQT and Goldman Sachs bought Parexel from Pamplona Capital — leaving the latter with Calyx.

Since businesses like Calyx typically sell to a variety of CROs, separating from Paraxel made sense — though carveout costs may have temporarily impacted Calyx's financials, sources say.

Of note: Pamplona's previous holding in Parexel, and hence, Calyx, is among investments with ties to its largest LP, LetterOne Holdings, per Bloomberg.

That matters because Pamplona in March disclosed plans to liquidate each fund linked to LetterOne amid the E.U.'s sanctioning of its co-founders, Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven.

The bottom line: We have no idea who buys Calyx or where value lands if a deal is reached, but Pamplona, given the above, is presumably a very determined seller.

Pamplona and Jefferies declined to comment.