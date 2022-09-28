Scoop: BC Partners' Zest Dental starts sale process

BC Partners formally kicked off the sale process for Zest Dental Solutions this week, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Zest is one of few scale assets hitting the market post-LDW and has minimal exposure to inflationary and labor issues — two of today's biggest concerns facing health care companies in this challenging deal environment.

By the numbers: The Carlsbad, California-based dental products company projects over $70 million of 2022 adjusted EBITDA, and a deal could value the business north of $1 billion, sources say.

Zest has 50%-plus EBITDA margins and modest CapEx, as it benefits from the sales groups of its large implant manufacturer and commercialization partners, one source says.

Close to 40% of Zest sales are generated from its faster growing e-commerce and direct-to-dentist/DSO strategy, which is slowly taking share from implant partner manufacturers.

This pivot boosted margins and product price point, driving organic growth in the teens over the recent years, per Axios' June report.

Details: SVB Securities and UBS are managing the private equity-focused sale process.

The PE focus ties to Zest's main product being compatible with implant systems sold by partners, removing natural strategic buyers.

Implant manufacturer partners include Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, Implant Direct, Glidewell Dental and others, per the company's website.

How it works: Zest is considered the dominant player in overdenture attachments used to implant a full set of teeth — which aims to be a less invasive procedure alternative for tooth replacement than traditional screw-retained methods.

Its product portfolio has expanded under BC Partners, with solutions that both preserve natural teeth and solve for total edentulism, or no teeth.

State of play: The global dental implants market is expected to surpass $6.31 billion by 2030, up from $3.84 billion in 2021, per Precedence Research.

Underlying drivers include increasing rates of poor eating habits, smoking, sugar consumption and an aging population.

Catch up quick: BC Partners bought Zest from Avista Capital Partners in February 2018.

Zest in early 2019 named industry veteran Tom Stratton CEO, from Danaher; and later that year named Kim Smith CFO, from Wetzel’s Pretzels.

The company diversified via purchases of Danville Materials, a maker of small equipment and dental consumables, and Iveri Whitening.

Sources say whoever buys Zest may see further opportunity to unlock organic growth by innovating on the product side.

BC Partners declined to comment.