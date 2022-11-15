Sen. Cortez Masto credits Latino outreach with helping her win re-election

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) speaks to the crowd at the main stage at the Broadacres Marketplace in North Las Vegas on Oct. 23. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, whose re-election last week handed Democrats control of the Senate, tells Axios that constant outreach to Latino voters in Nevada is one of the reasons for her win.

Why it matters: Cortez Masto — the first and only Latina U.S. senator — narrowly beat Republican Adam Laxalt.

What she's saying: "The energy that I saw in the Latino community in both parts of the state — they were active, they were engaged, they were paying attention," Cortez Masto told Axios.

“It's so important that no voter — whether it's Latino or AAPI or any voter — no voter should be taken for granted."

Details: Cortez Masto's campaign began airing Spanish-language ads in March that highlighted her family's Mexican roots and immigration story.

It also ran English-language ads featuring Latinos, and several of her campaign staff leaders are Latino.

Yes, but: Cortez Masto held on to her seat by a tiny margin.

Polling showed Laxalt, who focused on crime and inflation, narrowed the gap in the week before the election.

Zoom in: Latinos make up 30% of Nevada's population and account for a significant portion of the membership of the powerful labor unions that helped Cortez Masto win re-election.

What's next: Cortez Masto says she will continue to push for a pathway to citizenship for immigrants brought to the country as children and for farmworkers, and to focus on combating inflation.

Subscribe to Axios Latino to get vital news about Latinos and Latin America, delivered to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.