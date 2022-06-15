Trump-backed Adam Laxalt wins Nevada Senate GOP primary

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt won the state's Republican Senate primary on Tuesday, holding off a primary challenge by former Army veteran Sam Brown, per AP.

Why it matters: Laxalt, who was endorsed by former President Trump, will now take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in a race the GOP sees as a prime opportunity to flip a seat in their quest to take back control of the Senate.

Driving the news: Laxalt held off Brown, whose challenge gained more momentum during the final weeks ahead of the primary.

The big picture: Laxalt has close ties to prominent Republicans, including Trump, having worked on his 2020 reelection campaign, per AP. Laxalt helped push false claims about election fraud in Nevada after the 2020 election and he led legal challenges to overturn election results.

Brown said he believed that Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

Trump hosted a 'tele-rally' for Laxalt last week.

"[June 14] happens to be my birthday," Trump said during the call. "So if you would give me a nice birthday present — and that's Adam, give me Adam as a birthday present."

Laxalt also earned support from potential 2024 presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was Laxalt's roommate in the Navy, per AP.

What to watch: November's election is likely to be a close race, as Nevada, which President Biden won by two points in 2020, is considered a toss-up by election forecasters.

"She's the most vulnerable senator in America," Laxalt said of Cortez Masto at a campaign event this weekend, CNN reports.

"It's our time to flip Nevada and save our country."

