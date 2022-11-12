NASA prepares for Artemis I launch despite hurricane damage
NASA is still preparing for the launch of Artemis I next week even though the rocket faced hurricane-force winds and experienced minor damage at the hands of Hurricane Nicole, the agency said in a new blog post.
Why it matters: The uncrewed Artemis I moon mission has been delayed by both Hurricane Ian in September and Tropical Storm Nicole earlier this month.
Details: NASA said in a blog post that the winds from Hurricane Nicole led to "no adverse effect on the structural strength of the rocket."
- Tests on Thursday evening confirmed there were no "significant impacts" caused by the hurricane, either, according to the space agency.
- The storm did cause some minor damage, but technicians are already working to fix the minor issues ahead of the launch next week, NASA said.
- “We do have some work to do,” said Jim Free, associate administrator for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, per CNN.
What's next: The Artemis 1 launch is still scheduled for 1:04 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
The big picture: NASA is looking to use the Artemis 1 to launch the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule as a way to experiment with tech needed to bring people back to the moon, Axios reports.
Go deeper: NASA's last stand