NASA prepares for Artemis I launch despite hurricane damage

NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is illuminated by spotlights. Photo: Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images

NASA is still preparing for the launch of Artemis I next week even though the rocket faced hurricane-force winds and experienced minor damage at the hands of Hurricane Nicole, the agency said in a new blog post.

Why it matters: The uncrewed Artemis I moon mission has been delayed by both Hurricane Ian in September and Tropical Storm Nicole earlier this month.

Details: NASA said in a blog post that the winds from Hurricane Nicole led to "no adverse effect on the structural strength of the rocket."

Tests on Thursday evening confirmed there were no "significant impacts" caused by the hurricane, either, according to the space agency.

The storm did cause some minor damage, but technicians are already working to fix the minor issues ahead of the launch next week, NASA said.

“We do have some work to do,” said Jim Free, associate administrator for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, per CNN.

What's next: The Artemis 1 launch is still scheduled for 1:04 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The big picture: NASA is looking to use the Artemis 1 to launch the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule as a way to experiment with tech needed to bring people back to the moon, Axios reports.

