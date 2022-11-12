AOC says she "absolutely" feels her life is in danger

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is seen at outside the Capitol on April 1, 2022. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has "absolutely" felt her life has been in danger since she joined Congress, she said on CNN’s "Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace."

The big picture: Members of Congress have been sounding new alarms about their personal safety and security after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked in their home.

Federal officials at the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI have warned of threats charged by violent extremism, particularly around the 2022 midterms.

What she's saying: "It is a very real dynamic and very unfortunately and tragically we’ve seen political violence play out," Ocasio-Cortez said.

"It means when I wake up in the morning, I hesitate to walk my dog. It means when I come home, I have to ask my fiancé to come out to where my car is to walk me just from my car to my front door," she explained to Chris Wallace.

"It is a general disposition where you feel like there is almost a static electricity around you, and you're always just looking around," she said. "Your head is just on a swivel."

When asked if she feels the job is worth it, she said "I actually believe that it very much shaped my political decisions because I started to feel ... that it was possible that I may not see the end of the year."

"I said I don't know if I have time so I need to be as robust and urgent as possible to say what I need to say," she continued.

