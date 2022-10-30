54 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Pelosi says she and family are "heartbroken" by attack on Paul Pelosi
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Saturday that she and her family have been left "heartbroken and traumatized" by the attack on her husband, Paul.
What they're saying: "Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul," Pelosi said in a "dear colleague" statement to the House.
- "Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop," she added.
- Pelosi said Paul's condition "continues to improve" and thanked law enforcement and emergency responders for their efforts.
- "Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery," she added.
The big picture: Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to "repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands" following an attack in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning, Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson said.
- The suspect in the attack, David DePape, will be charged with multiple felonies and has a history of allegedly making racist remarks and rambling about QAnon conspiracy theories online, Axios' Herb Scribner writes.
- The attack has stoked fears about personal safety among members of Congress.