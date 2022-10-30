Nancy Pelosi speaks during a press conference in Zagreb, Croatia, on Oct. 24. Photo: Damir Sencar/AFP via Getty Images

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Saturday that she and her family have been left "heartbroken and traumatized" by the attack on her husband, Paul.

What they're saying: "Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul," Pelosi said in a "dear colleague" statement to the House.

"Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop," she added.

Pelosi said Paul's condition "continues to improve" and thanked law enforcement and emergency responders for their efforts.

"Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery," she added.

The big picture: Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to "repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands" following an attack in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning, Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson said.