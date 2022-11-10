18 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Suspect indicted on federal charges in attack on Paul Pelosi
The Californian man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday.
The big picture: David Wayne DePape, 42, of the San Francisco suburb of Richmond, was arrested on Oct. 28 and is accused of breaking into the home and assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer.
- Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a fractured skull and was treated for serious injuries to his right arm and hands following the attack.
Details: DePape is charged with one count of assault on an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of their performance of official duties.
- He's also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official on account of the performance of official duties.
- "If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for the assault count and 20 years in prison for the attempted kidnapping count," per a Justice Department statement.
- "The indictment supersedes the federal criminal complaint filed on Oct. 31."