18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Suspect indicted on federal charges in attack on Paul Pelosi

Rebecca Falconer
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R), with her husband Paul Pelosi (C), attend a Holy Mass for the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica.

Businessman Paul Pelosi and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican earlier this year. Photo: Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Californian man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday.

The big picture: David Wayne DePape, 42, of the San Francisco suburb of Richmond, was arrested on Oct. 28 and is accused of breaking into the home and assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

  • Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a fractured skull and was treated for serious injuries to his right arm and hands following the attack.

Details: DePape is charged with one count of assault on an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of their performance of official duties.

  • He's also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official on account of the performance of official duties.
  • "If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for the assault count and 20 years in prison for the attempted kidnapping count," per a Justice Department statement.
  • "The indictment supersedes the federal criminal complaint filed on Oct. 31."
