Businessman Paul Pelosi and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican earlier this year. Photo: Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Californian man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday.

The big picture: David Wayne DePape, 42, of the San Francisco suburb of Richmond, was arrested on Oct. 28 and is accused of breaking into the home and assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a fractured skull and was treated for serious injuries to his right arm and hands following the attack.

Details: DePape is charged with one count of assault on an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of their performance of official duties.