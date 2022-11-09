Women score multiple firsts in historic midterm races

Katie Britt, the Republican Senate candidate for Alabama, speaks during an election night watch event in Montgomery, Alabama on May 24, 2022. Photo: Andi Rice/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Multiple states elected women to state-level and federal posts for the first time ever on Tuesday night.

Driving the news: Trump-backed Katie Britt (R) became the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama, while voters in Massachusetts and Arkansas sent women to the governor's office in historic firsts.

Britt, endorsed by former President Trump, beat Democrat Will Boyd after winning a primary run-off against Republican Rep. Mo Brooks.

Maura Healey (D) became the first woman — and the first out lesbian — elected Massachusetts governor, while Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) will be Arkansas' first woman governor.

Vermont is no longer the last state holding out on sending a woman to Congress after voters decisively elected House candidate Becca Balint (D), who will also be the first out gay person to represent the state.

Other historic firsts include:

Anna Paulina Luna (R), a U.S. Air Force veteran who will become Florida's first Mexican American woman in Congress.

Summer Lee (D), the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania.

Aruna Miller (D), the first immigrant and first Asian American elected to statewide office in Maryland.

Two states also elected women to serve in both the governor and lieutenant governor posts:

Healey and her running mate Kim Driscoll.

Sanders and Leslie Rutledge (R), who is also the first woman elected to serve as lieutenant governor in Arkansas.

The big picture: Women currently comprise 24% of Senate seats and 28% of House seats, according to the Center for American Women and Politics.