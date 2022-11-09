At least 80 people who have questioned the 2020 election results won seats in the House last night — cementing a sizable MAGA caucus.

Why it matters: Their victories could impact the 2024 presidential election, reshape congressional priorities and weaken institutional leaders.

Between the lines: The hard-right flank — there will be more than 90 House members who were endorsed by Trump — could command outsized influence in a narrow GOP majority.

They'll wield influence first of all in choosing the caucus' leadership — and those leaders will have to make deals either with them or with Democrats to pass anything.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has said hard-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) will get their committee assignments back — and may even get on some plum panels.

What we're watching: Hardline conservatives have been souring on continued aid to Ukraine, and also agitating for impeachment proceedings against President Biden — in contrast with GOP leaders who see relentless investigations as the better path to undercutting Biden.