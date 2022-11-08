A southeastern Arizona county's plan to fully hand-count all ballots was on Monday blocked by a judge, on the eve of Election Day.

The big picture: Republican officials, who requested the measure in the rural Cochise County after raising unfounded concerns about the trustworthiness of vote-counting machines, are likely to appeal the judge's decision, per AP.

Driving the news: Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans and a Democratic voter who sued to stop the planned hand-count said in a statement that while hand counts are "an important tool for recounts or confirming machine accuracy, using them as a primary counting method can add human error and inaccurate standards into the process."

Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ruled that the Cochise County board of supervisors exceeded their statutory authority — noting there's "no evidence" that electronic tabulation is inaccurate, nor that "the audit system established by law is insufficient to detect any inaccuracy it may possess."

McGinley noted that counties are legally required to "randomly" select ballots for recount, but this is not possible if all all ballots are selected.

"Because the statute does not permit elections officials to begin the precinct hand-count by counting all ballots cast, the Board's requirement that elections officials do so here is unlawful," McGinley said in the ruling.

Background: McGinley oversaw the Cochise County case following a request for a judge who wasn't from that county, the Arizona Republic reports.

