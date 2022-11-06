Democrats risk losing 100% winning record in Texas' 28th District

Texas' 28th Congressional District, a predominantly border region of South Texas, is at risk this midterms of losing its footing as a Democratic stronghold since its creation in 1993.

What's happening: Republican nominee Cassy Garcia, a former staffer of Sen. Ted Cruz, is seeking to unseat Rep. Henry Cuellar, who has represented the district for 17 years.

Why it matters: The 28th District is considered a battleground for control of the U.S. House, which Republicans have a path to reclaim this election.

The GOP's investment in the area shows Republicans are encouraged about a potential shift in Hispanic voters to flip border areas.

The big picture: South Texas' 34th and 15th Districts are also GOP targets, and Republicans have seen gains there.

In a June special election, Republican Mayra Flores won over the historically Democratic, heavily-Latino 34th District.

South Texas success would mean a win for the GOP in the House and a win with Hispanic voters on issues like border security and abortion.

State of play: Combined, Republicans are outraising Democrats in the three key districts, but Cuellar is maintaining an edge over Garcia, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Though a Democrat, Cuellar is considered moderate and crosses the aisle on issues like abortion. Last fall, he was the sole Democrat to vote against a federal bill protecting abortion rights.

Garcia, who's endorsed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, worked for the Trump administration as the commissioner for the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative.

In a blitz of ads, the Republican nominee says she’s representing farmers, small business owners and border patrol.

The intrigue: In January, the FBI conducted a "court-authorized" search of Cuellar's home and campaign office in Laredo.

Details of the search have not been revealed, despite pressure from media outlets.

Cuellar's attorney said authorities told him the investigation is tied to the former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan, but the lawmaker is not a target, the Associated Press reported.

What they're saying:

Walter Wilson, a political science professor at University of Texas in San Antonio, told Axios that Cuellar's conservative-leaning stances will make the race unpredictable.

Natasha Altema-McNeely, a University of Texas Rio Grande Valley professor, expects the candidates will try to attract undecided voters by emphasizing their positions on issues like gun control and abortion.

Go deeper: