Liz Cheney endorses Democrat for the third time in midterm cycle

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) for Congress on Saturday, marking her third Democratic endorsement ahead of the midterm elections.

The big picture: Cheney, a vocal critic of former President Trump, marked her support as Virginia’s Democratic-leaning swing district is expected to be key in deciding which party takes control of Congress.

What she's saying: "I’m honored to endorse Abigail Spanberger," Cheney said in a statement per CNN. "I have worked closely with her in Congress, and I know that she is dedicated to working across the aisle to find solutions."

"We don’t agree on every policy, but I am absolutely certain that Abigail is dedicated to serving this country and her constituents and defending our Constitution," the Wyoming Republican said.

"Abigail’s opponent is promoting conspiracy theories, denying election outcomes she disagrees with, and defending the indefensible," she said of Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega.

Of note: Cheney also endorsed Democratic incumbent Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) in the race to represent the state's 7th District last week.

State of play: Cheney's criticism of former President Trump has made her a pariah in the Republican Party and she has vowed to do "whatever it takes" to prevent him from securing the GOP nomination in 2024.

She will be leaving Congress at the end of her term following her loss to a Trump-endorsed challenger after voting to impeach the former president.

