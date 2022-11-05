Liz Cheney endorses Democrat for the third time in midterm cycle
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) for Congress on Saturday, marking her third Democratic endorsement ahead of the midterm elections.
The big picture: Cheney, a vocal critic of former President Trump, marked her support as Virginia’s Democratic-leaning swing district is expected to be key in deciding which party takes control of Congress.
What she's saying: "I’m honored to endorse Abigail Spanberger," Cheney said in a statement per CNN. "I have worked closely with her in Congress, and I know that she is dedicated to working across the aisle to find solutions."
- "We don’t agree on every policy, but I am absolutely certain that Abigail is dedicated to serving this country and her constituents and defending our Constitution," the Wyoming Republican said.
- "Abigail’s opponent is promoting conspiracy theories, denying election outcomes she disagrees with, and defending the indefensible," she said of Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega.
Of note: Cheney also endorsed Democratic incumbent Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) in the race to represent the state's 7th District last week.
State of play: Cheney's criticism of former President Trump has made her a pariah in the Republican Party and she has vowed to do "whatever it takes" to prevent him from securing the GOP nomination in 2024.
- She will be leaving Congress at the end of her term following her loss to a Trump-endorsed challenger after voting to impeach the former president.
