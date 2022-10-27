Liz Cheney endorses Democrat Elissa Slotkin in Michigan House race

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) delivers remarks during a hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on Oct. 13 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed incumbent Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) in the race to represent the state's 7th District, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Why it matters: It's the Wyoming representative's first formal endorsement of a Democrat, though she has expressed some support for Democratic candidates who are facing Republicans that deny the results of the 2020 election.

Driving the news: "I'm proud to endorse [her]," Cheney, an outspoken critic of former President Trump, said in a statement first released to the Free Press.

"I have come to know Elissa as a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what's best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons."

"While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress," Cheney said.

The big picture: Slotkin is vying for re-election against state Sen. Tom Barrett (R) to represent Michigan's 7th District, which is considered a toss-up, AP reports.

The race for the 7th District, which includes congressional lines drawn last year, could be pivotal in determining which party controls the House of Representatives.

What to watch: Cheney is expected to join Slotkin for an event in the Lansing area on Tuesday, the Free Press reports.

