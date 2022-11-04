U.S. economy adds 261,000 jobs in October as labor market stays solid

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics, FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

The labor market remained solid in October: the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.5%, the government said on Friday.

Why it matters: The last major economic report before the midterm elections shows that while jobs growth has slowed, employers continue to add workers at a robust pace as the labor market defies fears of a recession.

Driving the news: October's jobs gains were above the 205,000 payrolls economists expected. It's a slightly slower pace than the 315,000 jobs added in September, which was revised higher by 52,000.

Average hourly earnings, a proxy for wage growth, rose by 0.4% in October — a bit faster than the prior month, when wages grew 0.3%.

The share of people working or looking for work, known as the labor force participation rate, was 62.2%, a tick below the 62.3% in September.

The backdrop: The Federal Reserve this year has raised interest rates at historically rapid pace in an effort to slow the economy and, in turn, beat back soaring inflation. Many economists warn that the U.S. will soon enter a recession. Still, the labor market has chugged along.

Layoffs are being reported in a handful of sectors, including technology. But a range of job market indicators have suggested that, generally, employers are hungry for workers and trying to hold on to staff.

That is worrisome for the Fed, which fears the too-hot labor market will stoke inflation. But, on the flip side, it's been great for American workers — though the booming job market has been coupled with decades-high inflation that's eaten away at wage gains.

The economy is a top issue for voters in next week's midterm elections.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information.