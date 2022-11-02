Trump settles lawsuit with protesters over alleged assault by security guards

Demonstrators rally outside of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Dec. 20, 2015, to condemn then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's position on immigration. Photo: Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump and a group of protesters who filed a lawsuit alleging they were assaulted by his security guards in 2015 on Wednesday reached a settlement, according to a joint statement shared with Axios.

Driving the news: "The parties all agree that the plaintiffs in the action, and all people, have a right to engage in peaceful protest on public sidewalks," the statement reads.

The terms of the settlement, which came as the case entered jury selection, were not disclosed.

What they're saying: "Although we were eager to proceed to trial to demonstrate the frivolousness of this case, the parties were ultimately able to come to an amicable resolution," Trump's attorney Alina Habba said in a statement.

"We are very pleased with this outcome and are happy to finally put this matter to rest once and for all."

Attorneys for the protesters did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Benjamin Dictor, an attorney for the protesters, told NBC it's "an incredible day for our clients, who are lifelong activists in the community … who stood up to defend the right to speech on the public sidewalk and have litigated for seven years."

"And today, the matter was resolved on terms that they are very, very happy with."

Catch up quick: The lawsuit is over a September 2015 incident in which a group of demonstrators were protesting derogatory comments about Mexico and Mexican immigrants made by then-presidential candidate Trump.