Amazon adds Overtime Elite to Prime Video in live sports push

Prime Video has signed a deal with Overtime Elite (OTE) for the exclusive global streaming rights to 20 live games per season for the next three years.

The big picture: OTE is a six-team basketball league featuring some of the best players in the world ages 16 to 20. Players receive six-figure salaries and an education as they prepare for college and professional hoops.

The first broadcast will be this Friday, with a game featuring OTE's two most intriguing prospects: Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson, both projected lottery picks in the 2023 NBA draft.

The 20 OTE games will air live on Prime Video on Friday and Saturday nights, broadcast from OTE Arena in Atlanta. Prime will also stream a season-long unscripted series set to debut in mid-2023.

OTE, which produced its own broadcasts during its inaugural 2021-22 season, will continue to do so in partnership with Prime.

Plus: Amazon also made an investment in Overtime — the company that owns and operates OTE, along with numerous other sports and media assets — as part of its Series D funding round.

Why it matters: This is Prime Video's latest move into live sports. In addition to "Thursday Night Football," it also has rights deals with the WNBA, Yankees and others. And the Pac-12 could be coming soon.

Graphic: Courtesy of Overtime Elite

What they're saying: "I think we're both really interested in reimagining what the broadcast can do," Overtime CEO Dan Porter tells Axios. "For me, they were a dream partner, and the dream came true."

OTE streamed games on YouTube last year, which required the company to build out broadcast infrastructure (think: wire cams, control room). That helped when talking to streamers, says Porter.

"When it came time to do a deal like this, we had full broadcast capability — we were plug-and-play for anybody. ... In the words of every pro athlete, 'We bet on ourselves.' And the bet paid off."

The backdrop: Overtime began in 2016 as a digital media company centered around high school sports and quickly gained a massive following through viral videos and a brand that spoke to Gen Z.