29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court allows Lindsey Graham subpoena to stand

Shawna Chen
Photo of Lindsey Graham speaking while holding a mic and gesturing with his left hand

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks during the America the Great tour panel discussion on Oct. 14, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo: Rebecca Noble via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) petition to temporarily block a subpoena seeking his testimony as part of a Georgia probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Why it matters: The move comes after Graham filed an emergency request to the court arguing that he is shielded from such probes as a sitting senator. It's the latest development in Graham's bid to avoid giving testimony in a case that has entangled Trump allies.

Worth noting: Fulton County prosecutors argued in a response to Graham's request that the special grand jury overseeing the investigation "will unquestionably face delays and disruptions that will affect the entirety of its tenure" if the court temporarily blocks the subpoena.

