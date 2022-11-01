Businessman Oleg Tinkov attends at the 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia. Photo: Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images

Oleg Tinkov, one of the first Russian tycoons to criticize Putin's war on Ukraine, announced Monday he's renouncing his citizenship.

Driving the news: "I have taken the decision to exit my Russian citizenship," wrote Tinkov, who's a citizen of Cyprus, Monday in an Instagram post. "I can't and won’t be associated with a fascist country, that started a war with their peaceful neighbor."

The big picture: The London-based founder of Russia's popular online bank Tinkoff is at least the fourth billionaire to renounce their Russian citizenship since the invasion of Ukraine began last February, per the Moscow Times.