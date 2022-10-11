Yuri Milner, a Moscow-born billionaire venture capitalist who's invested in companies including Facebook and Twitter, announced Monday he's renounced his Russian citizenship.

Driving the news: "My family and I left Russia for good in 2014, after the Russian annexation of Crimea," tweeted Milner, who became an Israeli citizen in 1999. "And this summer, we officially completed the process of renouncing our Russian citizenship."

The big picture: Milner made the announcement hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered scores of missile strikes in Kyiv and other key Ukrainian cities.

Background: Milner founded internet investment company DST Global, which states on its website that 97% of his personal wealth "was created outside of Russia" and stresses that he "has never met" Putin.